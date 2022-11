Not Available

Thiruneelakantar is a 1939 Tamil-language film directed by Raja Sandow and starring M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar. The film was a big hit and was known for M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar's acting apart from his songs. Famous nadaswaram artist T. N. Rajarathinam Pillai makes a guest appearanace in the movie.The film was based on the life history of Thiruneelakanta Nayanar, one of the 63 Nayanmars.