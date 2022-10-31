Thirupaachi

Not Available

The movie begins in a remote village in Madurai where Sivagiri, a blacksmith and his sister Karupayi share a close bondage. Sivagiri wants to get his sister married off to a city dweller. He along with his friend Kannappan manages to find an alliance in Saligramam, Chennai. After the wedding, when Sivagiri comes to Chennai to leave his sister and her husband, he encounters rowdies and anti-socials who have a free-run in the city. He wonders why the city-dwellers are maintaining a mute silence to the anti-socials. In the meanwhile, he also falls in love with Subha. In a tussle at a theater in Chennai, Pattasu Balu and Sagadai Saniyan's men murder Kannappan. The death sparks a turn of events in Sivagiri's life. He vows to put an end to all criminals in Chennai and clean the city of rowdyism. The rest is all about how he achieves his mission.