Thirupathi (Vadivelu), Ezhumalai (S. Ve. Shekher) and Venkatesa (Prabhu) are poor friends who tried to become rich. Nachiappan (Venniradai Moorthy), a bungalow watchman, has three daughters : Lalitha (Kovai Sarala), Padmini (Urvashi) and Ragini (Roja). When his owner left the bungalow on vacation, Nachiappan's daughters decide to live there. Then, Nachiappan rents his owner's top portion bungalow to Thirupathi, Ezhumalai and Venkatesa who lied about their job.