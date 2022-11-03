Thiruthalvaadi

Not Available

Vishnu (Siddique) is the regional manager in a travels company and he is a bachelor. His friends and relatives try to get him to be married, but Vishnu has seven conditions for his future wife, including strange ones such as knowing Carnatic music, Hindi, and Chinese and Western cooking. So his friend Krishnankutty (Jagadish) does many cunning things to make Vishnu get married to Lathika (Urvashi).After that they both get married.But the real problems begin there.