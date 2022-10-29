Not Available

Thiruttu Payale movie revolves around Manickam (Jeevan) who belongs to a poor family in a village. He does not respect any of his family members, except for his uncle (Vinod Raj) who lives in Chennai. He decides to come and stay with his uncle at Chennai.Once while he is watching people playing golf, he notices Roopini (Malavika) And Santosh (Abbas) having an illegal relationship. He manages to capture the same in his video camera. Roopini is the wife of a rich businessman (Manoj K Jayan).Manickam blackmails Roopini and extracts money from her whenever he needs. Once...