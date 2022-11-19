Not Available

After hit movie Shikaar, director Padmakumar's next titled as Thiruvambadi Thamban. S.Sureshbabu, the writer of Shikaar will penned for Thiruvambady Thamban. Jayaram and Haripriya play the lead roles . Tollywood actor Kishore is doing as villain and Myna fame Thambi Durai plays a vital role. Jagathy Sreekumar, Kalabhavan Mani, Nedumudi Venu also includes the cast. Thiruvambady Thamban is being produced by Alexander John under the banner of Jini Cinema. Cinematography is by Manoj Pillai, Ouseppachan will scored music and art section handled by Manu Jagath.