Not Available

Easwaran (Arjun) is upright and honest youth, who runs a local cable channel in Kumbakonam. He is known to fight for the cause of the society and the common man. He enters into fisticuff with local MLA (Sai Kumar) after he exposes his corrupt and greedy ways through his cable TV channel. Fearing trouble, his mom takes him to a saint in Thiruvannamalai. The Swami resembles Arjun. Sequence of events forces them to swap places. The soft-spoken Swami tries to sort all issues through non-violent means (Gandhian philosophy). Half way thru Karunas dies in the hand of (Vidharth) and (Sai Kumar). In the climax both (Arjun) kills off (Sai Kumar).