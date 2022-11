Not Available

Learn what it takes to make the modern-day marriage work in this inspirational program. Professional counselors Morrie and Arleah Shechtman provide their expert advice about the toughest thing to do in a marriage: change. Together, they touch on ways to avoid focusing on dramas of the past, the importance of having shared values, taking risks in the relationship and finding ways to live in the present -- all aimed at a common goal: happiness.