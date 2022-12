Not Available

In late 2009, the staff of This American Life went on stage to talk for the first time as a group about how the show is put together. Get answers to burning questions like: how close to disaster was the 2008 live show? What is the connection between This American Life and Matt Damon? Will we ever do a swim suit edition of the show? Includes a rare interview with our boss, Torey Malatia, about being made fun of at the end of every episode.