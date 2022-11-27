This Film Is Meant to Be About Stokely Carmichael

Not Available

Having spent years surrounding herself with white middle class culture, filmmaker Isis Thompson asks herself why making a film about her cousin, 60's Black radical Stokely Carmichael, is such a battle? Is it because, as some say, she isn't very good at being Black? If so how can she improve? And what is being Black anyway? A humorous journey which takes us from leafy North London to the wilds of County Cork in a bid to understand the nature of sex and race in 21st century Britain.