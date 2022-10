Not Available

Normandy is a place steeped in history – after the Allied landings on 6th June 1944, it became one of the Second World War’s most hotly contested territories. Making direct reference to Jean Grémillon’s film Le six juin à l’aube, which was shot in 1944/5 under the direct influence of the total destruction of the region, this documentary essay carries out an inspection in search of the traces left behind by history 70 years later.