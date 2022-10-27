1942

This Gun for Hire

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 12th, 1942

Studio

Paramount

Hit man, Raven, is double crossed by nightclub owner Willard Gates who acts as a middleman for a traitorous industrialist, the president of Nitro Chemical, Alvin Brewster. Travelling to Los Angeles to kill his his betrayers, Raven meets up with Ellen Graham a nightclub magician and singer who has just landed a job with Gates. Ellen's fiancée, policeman Lt. Michael Crane is on the trail of Raven.

Cast

Robert PrestonDet. Michael Crane
Laird CregarWillard Gates
Alan LaddPhilip Raven
Tully MarshallAlvin Brewster
Marc LawrenceTommy
Olin HowlandBlair Fletcher (as Olin Howlin)

