This Gun for Hire

Hit man, Raven, is double crossed by nightclub owner Willard Gates who acts as a middleman for a traitorous industrialist, the president of Nitro Chemical, Alvin Brewster. Travelling to Los Angeles to kill his his betrayers, Raven meets up with Ellen Graham a nightclub magician and singer who has just landed a job with Gates. Ellen's fiancée, policeman Lt. Michael Crane is on the trail of Raven.
|Robert Preston
|Det. Michael Crane
|Laird Cregar
|Willard Gates
|Alan Ladd
|Philip Raven
|Tully Marshall
|Alvin Brewster
|Marc Lawrence
|Tommy
|Olin Howland
|Blair Fletcher (as Olin Howlin)
