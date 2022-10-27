This Gun for Hire

1942

Hit man, Raven, is double crossed by nightclub owner Willard Gates who acts as a middleman for a traitorous industrialist, the president of Nitro Chemical, Alvin Brewster. Travelling to Los Angeles to kill his his betrayers, Raven meets up with Ellen Graham a nightclub magician and singer who has just landed a job with Gates. Ellen's fiancée, policeman Lt. Michael Crane is on the trail of Raven.