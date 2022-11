Not Available

Parody of "This is Your Life," with Elmer Fudd as the host and Bugs Bunny as the guest of honor, much to the disgust of Daffy Duck. On several occassions, Granny has to whack Daffy over the head to get him to be quiet. Meanwhile, Bugs reminisces with Elmer and Yosemite Sam about their previous encounters (reviewed via footage from past Bugs Bunny cartoons).