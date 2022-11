Not Available

In December 2001, the world's media reported that a young Japanese woman, Takako Konishi, had died whilst trying to find the money hidden in the snow at the end of the Coen Brothers' film 'Fargo'. The fact that she died outside the town of Fargo was correct. The rest was not a true story. Director Paul Berczeller took it upon himself to look into this tale that the media swallowed so easily, finding that the truth was a lot more tragic and a lot less melodramatic…