This is Athens

Not Available

A personal account of my short visit to Athens, Greece. My initial intent was to do a report on the anarchist neighbourhood assemblies. Truth be told this task was more challenging than I expected. Few within the neighbourhood assembly scene agreed to be video taped or photographed for fear of retaliation by the police, their employers and fascists. I was also made aware of the troubling hardships undocumented immigrants and their supporters face, the rise of the neo-nazi party Golden Dawn, and the role of the police in suppressing social struggles. This piece is only a snapshot of the complex situation of a country in a state of “civil war.” and how anarchists are reacting to it.