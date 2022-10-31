Not Available

This is Awesome by Dialogue 'This Is Awesome!' Is the first Dialogue team video. Filming started in January 2009 and went until the end of March. Filming all night in the streets of Toronto, crazy roadtrips to slay handrails all over Ontario and countless days of riding the hills of Ontario sum up the season. Featuring the riding of Brad Hesson, Yuri Tereshyn, Adam Franks, Matt Bujok, Janelle Leclair, Adam Chuntz, Brady Swartz, Alex Morris, Brandon Morris, Markk Goodall, Pat Hrivnak, Jake Fine, Diana Sandru, Adam Herd, Mikey Ciccarelli, Trevor Niblett, Ryley Ellement, Andrew Wyton, Jesse Greer and friends. Full version available for free at http://vimeo.com/7089498