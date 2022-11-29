Not Available

Christmas is approaching, and best friends Harry, Jordan, Ben, and Dennis are at their annual get together before the holidays. As they share stories of their past year, it is clear they all still have a lot of growing to do. Jimmy struggles with an unhappy marriage and an ill-timed affair with his daughter's 17 year old babysitter. Meanwhile, his best friend Jordan splits from his partner, Steve, only to discover he may not be the biological father of their daughter. Harry struggles with an estranged relationship with his father and his ex-wife. But everything turns into total chaos when Ben loses custody of his son and decides kidnapping is the only way to save his family. Now these friends must come together and do the right thing, proving family and friendship is what is most important. With an all star ensemble cast, "This Is Christmas" is perfect for the holidays. -- from WowNow Entertainment