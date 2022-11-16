Not Available

Loosely based on the pilot episode of the hit TV show, This Is Definitely Not Ugly Betty: A XXX Parody starts at the beginning. Christian is the heir to a magazine empire, but his taste for hot secretaries distract him from his duties. Cue Ugly Betty. Christian's father hires the frumpy girl to help keep his son's focus on the fashion magazine. Long days working together reveal Betty to be a diamond in the rough with a very big secret, which drives Christian wild. When Betty invites Morgan Bailey and her other special friends to help with a new project, the magazine becomes a playground of debauchery.