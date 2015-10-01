2015

THIS IS HAPPENING tells the story of an estranged brother and sister (played by James Wolk and Mickey Sumner) forced to go on the road together to track down their fugitive grandmother (Cloris Leachman). What begins as a comedic tale of a broken family forced to come together under the pressures of an absentee father (Judd Nelson) evolves into a journey about learning to find your family in order to find yourself. Directed by: Ryan Jaffe Starring: Cloris Leachman, Mickey Sumner, James Wolk, Judd Nelson