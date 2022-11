Not Available

What did one snowman say to the other? “Do you smell carrots?” —joke from a Christmas cracker This is it! Volume 1 is a collection of visual first-person narratives about doubt, obsolescence, and mental reverb. Featuring puppets, animated characters, and disembodied voices, these stories convey moments of observation, reflection, conspiracy, and connection. “Is that all there is?” -Peggy Lee “This is it!” -Kenny Loggins