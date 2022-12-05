Not Available

    This is Just To Say was made in the summer of 1999 through a workshop opportunity offered by Inside Out Toronto Lesbian and Gay Film and Video Festival for queer youth. This is Just to Say documents several young men and women’s first queer experiences through interviews accomplished by simply approaching strangers on a busy Toronto street on a Sunday afternoon. Through invasive conversation This is Just to Say explores personal narrative and identity politics in the "post" era; a testament about being young and queer in 1999.

