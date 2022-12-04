Not Available

Approved by Commissioner of Major League Baseball Albert B. Chandler, National League President Ford Frick, and American League President Will Harridge, “This is Little League” is a circa 1950 black-and-white film promoting Little League Baseball. The film was produced by the United States Rubber Company Keds Sports Department, and it’s noted that department’s director is Frank Leahy, the famed football player, coach, college athletics administrator, and professional sports executive who served as the head football coach at Boston College and at the University of Notre Dame.