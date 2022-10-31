Not Available

This is Love

  • Drama

Set in Vietnam and Germany, This Is Love centers on Chris and the nine-year-old Jenjira on the run from the mafia. Together with his friend Holger, Chris bought the young Vietnamese girl's freedom from human traffickers – without actually being able to pay. Meanwhile, the female detective Maggie learns after 16 years why her husband up and left her without a word. These two worlds come together when Chris is accused of murder and Maggie is charged with interrogating him.....

Cast

Jürgen VogelHolger
Jens AlbinusChris
Devid StriesowRoland
Jördis TriebelHatina
Margarita BroichFrau Teichmann
Duyen PhamJenjira (as Lisa Nguyen)

