This is My Dream was released in celebration of the 10th anniversary of Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 line for adidas. The documentary follows the designer from Tokyo to New York as he creates and prepares the Y-3 Spring/Summer 2010 collection. While Stanley uses the collection as a backdrop, the film is about much more. Yamamoto, a notoriously private person, offers insight into his inspirations and thoughts, wherein he explains his attraction to the dark side of life. There are also intimate clips included, such as Yamamoto playing the guitar. The Stanley-directed documentary is the first significant portrait of the designer since Notebooks on Cities and Clothes, which was filmed in 1989. We included both on this list because it's interesting to see the evolution of Yamamoto and his brand within those 20 years.