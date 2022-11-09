In Chile, people who live with HIV fear stigma and exclusion, and often conceal their condition and remain silent about what they are and have been going through. Esta es mi Cara – This is My Face explores what happens when a group of men living with the virus open up about the chronic disease that changed their life trajectories. The film follows a creative process whereby the protagonists produce photographic portraits that represent their (often painful) memories and feelings, a process that helps them challenge years of silence, shame, and misrepresentations. A lesson in the power of collaborative storytelling.
View Full Cast >