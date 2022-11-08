This Is New Zealand

Not Available

The movie that wowed audiences at Expo 70. The film combined scenic images including aerial cinematography with rousing classical music such as Sibelius' Karelia Suite. Using then ground-breaking technology, the film required three separate but synchronised 35mm film projectors which projected their images onto an extra-wide screen. In 2004/2005 Archives New Zealand commissioned a restoration at post production facility, Park Road Post. Hugh Macdonald, the original director, was involved in the restoration and Kit Rollings, the original sound mixer assisted with the updated soundtrack. The remastered film was released for sale on DVD in 2014.