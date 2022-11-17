Not Available

The largest black community in the country started as a safe haven for escaped slaves but has more recently been labelled as one of the biggest hubs of pimping and human trafficking in the nation. "This Is North Preston" illustrates how the town of 4,000 has dealt with generations of pimp culture, economic struggle, limited government resources, violence, and constant systemic racism. Artist "Just Chase" paints a picture of his life in crime and the events that made him get out out of the street life to chase his musical dreams. "This is North Preston" gains insight from respected community members, pimps, politicians, police and trafficking victims, all while pushing hope and a brighter future.