Not Available

This Is Not a Love Song

  • Family
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The small time criminal Heaton is anxiously waiting for the release of his close friend Spike, after spending a couple of months in prison for being caught with 87g of marijuana. Heaton robs a truck, meets Spike outside the penitentiary and travels with him through the country to drink some beers and celebrate his freedom. However, they run out gas and try to steal from a farm, but the owner arrives and arrests Heaton. Spike takes his shotgun and accidentally kills his daughter. They runaway through the wilderness while the locals organize a militia to hunt the criminals.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images