This Is Not 'In Paris Parks'

In 1954, Shirley Clarke created 'In Paris Parks', a short film starring her ten-year-old daughter Wendy Clarke. In 2013, the Wisconsin Center for Film & Theater Research loaned the outtakes of this film to Milestone. Much to everybody's surprise, one of the reels revealed that Clarke had shot another film during that trip to France that she never told anybody about and never finished. This is the unfinished film. No soundtrack existed for this film so one has been commissioned by Milestone.