THIS.IS.PROGRESS is a documentary exploring the inner workings of the UK's leading, independent wrestling promotion, PROGRESS Wrestling. On September 25th at the O2 Academy Brixton, PROGRESS organised one of the largest independent shows the UK has seen for a decade. This film charts the build-up to (and including) that momentous day in front of 2,500 people. Told from the perspective of their promoters, wrestlers and fans, THIS.IS.PROGRESS charts the companies ascension to the heady heights of the UK wrestling scene whilst dissecting what makes their company stand out as one of the most exciting promotions not just in the UK, but the world.