A heaping helping of Southern rock from the likes of Artimus Pyle and Ed King, Black Oak Arkansas, Molly Hatchet, Atlanta Rhythm Section and Poco forms the core of this musical collection. In addition to live performances of crowd-pleasers such as "Sweet Home Alabama," "Whiskey Man," "So Into You," "Wishing Well," "Crazy Love" and more, the presentation includes the short film "Southern Rock Parking Lot."