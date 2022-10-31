This is the Day

Not Available

Sampson Fairchild, 27, overcame a harsh upbringing in the projects and drug addiction to become a self-made multi-millionaire... but even he can't overcome the cancer ravaging his body. Although he's accepted his fate, he has deathbed regrets. While even his mother and the minister are angling to gain control of his vast fortune and holdings, Sampson implores his best friend and business associate, Kelley - who has always had his back - and his adoring sister, Jasmine, to locate his daughter Madison, whom he hasn't seen in years.