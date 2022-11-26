Not Available

On September 15th, 1830, during the opening ceremony of the first major railway line in Britain, the member of parliament for Liverpool, William Huskisson, attempted to cross the tracks but was struck by the train and died of the injuries he sustained. "This is the end of me" sets out on a true documentary mission - to delve into this historical event - but gets continually sidetracked .... It's about history, technology, memory, chaos theory, Canada, eyesight, books, trains, speed, death, and Saskatchewan. The film is visually as eclectic as its narration, including documentation (photos, paintings, diagrams, maps); footage of trains, tracks, classrooms and libraries; and stop-motion animation.