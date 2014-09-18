2014

This Is Where I Leave You

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 18th, 2014

Studio

Spring Creek Productions

When their father passes away, four grown, world-weary siblings return to their childhood home and are requested -- with an admonition -- to stay there together for a week, along with their free-speaking mother (Jane Fonda) and a collection of spouses, exes and might-have-beens. As the brothers and sisters re-examine their shared history and the status of each tattered relationship among those who know and love them best, they reconnect in hysterically funny and emotionally significant ways.

Cast

Jason BatemanJudd Altman
Tina FeyWendy Altman
Adam DriverPhillip Altman
Rose ByrnePenny Moore
Corey StollPaul Altman
Kathryn HahnAnnie Altman

