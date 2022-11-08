This Is Where I Live

Not Available

The film investigates Muscovites’ attitude to home, it is a story about the tough choices that we make in a big city. The characters of the film are young people who have new values: the importance of living near work, the gym, the city center or being able to quickly put all they have in boxes and move to a new place. Nevertheless, for each of them, it is still important to see their home as a reference point, endowed with special sentimental characteristics, which they are constantly searching.