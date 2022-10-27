Not Available

Christian music's biggest artists give you an up-close and personal look into one of the world's largest tours with behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive interviews when Fathom Events and WORD Entertainment bring This Is Winter Jam to select cinemas nationwide for an incredible one-night event on Tuesday, April 18. Experience unforgettable performances from Skillet, Jeremy Camp, Francesca Battistelli, for KING & COUNTRY and NewSong, just to name a few! Plus, be the very first to see the world premiere of for KING & COUNTRY's brand-new music video "Priceless", featuring exclusive scenes from their upcoming theatrical film. This once-in-a-lifetime big screen spectacular captures the life-transforming ministry of Winter Jam, as you've never seen it before.