This Isn't Christmas Vacation: The XXX Parody

Not Available

This year the Grizwalds are gonna celebrate Christmas like never before. With more presents, more lights and more sex than ever. Crazy cousin Eddy parks his bedroom on wheels in the front of the house and proceeds to have sex for all the neighbors to see. Rusty finally gets a taste of some sweet, sweet pussy and quickly learns where to stick his yule log. Audrey spreads some cheer and her tight pussy for the boy down the street. And when Elen gets caught with her new purple vibrator, Clark shows her a toy of his own. 'Tis the season to be Horny!!