The fronts have seemingly hardened in the U.S.: on the one side, faithful Trump voters who believe in the legitimacy and brilliance of their president; on the other side, critics and opponents who believe that in the wake of Trump, the country will need decades to recover from his reign. Susanne Brandstätter listened to both, but especially those who support the president. She asks over and over again: How can the often implacable sides be reconciled?