This Life +10

A decade on, This Life's Egg, Milly, Warren, Anna and Miles meet again at Ferdy's funeral. Egg has become a successful writer, Milly a full-time mum and Anna is still a lawyer, while Warren and Miles have pursued 'business' careers.Egg's latest book is based on the group's lives in the nineties when they shared a house. A TV production company, fronted by documentary film-maker Clare, is at the launch of Egg's book and suggests she films a reunion of the group.The reunion takes place in Miles' Mansion over a long weekend and the five old friends discover each other again.