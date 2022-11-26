This Little Father Obsession

Not Available

At the heart of this bold and compelling hybrid film are questions about the significance of lineage and what is bequeathed. The film begins with Selim Mourad staging a portrait of his own nuclear family, in which he claims a place on his own terms while facing up to the fact that he will not father a family because he is same-sex loving. After his sister’s passing, Mourad became his parents’ only child, but he is burdened with the knowledge that he is the last male to carry the family name. Meanwhile, the old building where his family lives and was bequeathed by his grandfather, is falling apart, but neither his father, nor aunt, can afford the cost of repairs.