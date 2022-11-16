Not Available

This Little Piggy

    Simon and Ely have been best mates since high school. They live together, shop together, smoke and sell marijuana together. Ely works a "proper" job in an office while Simon sits at home wasting time. Simon spots an opportunity to expand the home business- selling harder drugs, and he secures a connection to a lucrative market through his already loyal client David. Business booms and Simon and Ely revel in the spoils. But, greed drives a wedge through 'the boys" relationship until it disintegrates. Unforgivable betrayal leads to brutal conflict.

