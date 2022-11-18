This Makes Me Want To Predict The Past

Not Available

Shot on Super 8, Cana Bilir-Meier's film portrays a group of migrant teenagers at the Olympia Shopping Center in Munich, where nine young people were killed in a racist attack in 2016. Beside their daily explorations, the teenagers restage scenes from the theater play Düşler Ülkesi (Land of Dreams). The premiere of the play in 1982 was overshadowed by a bomb threat. The contradiction in the film title of wanting to predict the past is a reference to the continuous experience of racism, but can also be read as a playful suggestion to break out of habitual patterns of thought and behavior—conveyed in the film through YouTube comments on Childish Gambino's song Redbone.