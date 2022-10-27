1973

This Merry Planet

  • Science Fiction
  • Comedy
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 30th, 1973

Studio

Not Available

Three cynical and emotionally detached aliens arrive on earth on New Year's eve with the mission of exploring and studying human behaviour but inevitably get pulled into a hillarious, nonsensical plot which makes them realize just how wonderful earth life can be with all its quirks, drama and humour.

Cast

Viktor SergachyovИкс, член экипажа летающей тарелки
Yekaterina VasilyevaЗет, командир летающей тарелки
Vladimir NosikВалерик, «Звездочёт»
Savely KramarovИзобретатель
Aleksandr VokachПал Палыч, затейник
Natalya Krachkovskaya«Бабочка-огнёвка»

