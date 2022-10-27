This Merry Planet

Three cynical and emotionally detached aliens arrive on earth on New Year's eve with the mission of exploring and studying human behaviour but inevitably get pulled into a hillarious, nonsensical plot which makes them realize just how wonderful earth life can be with all its quirks, drama and humour.
|Viktor Sergachyov
|Икс, член экипажа летающей тарелки
|Yekaterina Vasilyeva
|Зет, командир летающей тарелки
|Vladimir Nosik
|Валерик, «Звездочёт»
|Savely Kramarov
|Изобретатель
|Aleksandr Vokach
|Пал Палыч, затейник
|Natalya Krachkovskaya
|«Бабочка-огнёвка»
