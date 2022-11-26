Not Available

In This Nervous Thing, Santos questions the ways we perceive and receive information through the media. Santos writes, "Lost in our creations, we must use artificial means, such as newspapers and other media to simulate knowledge of what is around us. In doing so, we create heroes, cities, characters, icons and monuments. The result is "this nervous thing, this image that doesn't stop, this quick dialogue, this dynamic and superficial reading of the essence of the human being." A driving soundtrack propels the viewer through a frenetic trans-cultural landscape.