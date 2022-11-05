1932

This Reckless Age

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 8th, 1932

Studio

Not Available

Donald Ingals (Richard Bennett) and his wife Eunice (Frances Starr) are conventional and loving parents who are shocked when their son Bradley (Buddy Rogers) comes home from college with ideas that they consider to be outrageous. His parents would like him to get involved with Mary Burke (Peggy Shannon), a prim and proper young lady. More complications ensue because Bradley's sister Lois (Frances Dee) is attracted to the flapper lifestyle, but she isn't sure whether she can handle its emotional demands.

Cast

Charles 'Buddy' RogersBradley Ingals
Richard BennettDonald Ingals
Peggy ShannonMary Burke
Charles RugglesGoliath Whitney
Frances DeeLois Ingals

