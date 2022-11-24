This Shore: A Family Story

Not Available

Stories had been told repeatedly, their shapes changed by the narrators. Memories revisited each time in different form like the waves beat on the shore, then vanish. THIS SHORE is an experimental documentary which opens with a story of my family: my American aunt found a painting of my grandmother by chance, in a random Chinese restaurant in the middle of nowhere - she said she cried. By tracing this story and reproducing its meaning, the film wonders through different topics: the construction of the Cold War, USA and Taiwan relations, different generations of Chinese diaspora since the 1950s, contemporary immigration and cross-nation fluidity, family romances, religion, and ancestors...