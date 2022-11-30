Not Available

"My name is Matt Besser, one of the founders of the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre and one of the creators of This Show Will Get You High. A year ago I approached the leaders of Comedy Central with the idea to create a sketch show so funny that it had the power to get the viewer high. I theorized that if we can get the kids high on sketch comedy, then they won’t have to be in the empty lots and the abandoned malls looking for real drugs like heroin, crack, and worst of all, marijuana."