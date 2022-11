Not Available

Two social high school girls, Sierra and Amy, are still dateless for their senior prom. Sierra has been rejected by both her hookup buddy and her college crush, Henry, while Amy’s college boyfriend, Ray, is too old to be invited. Henry and Ray take them to a fancy dinner to make up for not going, but when a couple surprises ruin this backup plan, the four are left to figure out which relationships are worth the time they have left before graduation.