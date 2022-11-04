This Theatre and You

Not Available

Produced in association with the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences as part of a twelve part series called The Industry Film Project, meant to inform the public about specific facets of production and industry life. Movie theaters are located in most towns. They bring to the public not only one of the most affordable forms of mass entertainment but many other aspects of life through the films shown and through the theater's other uses. As a business, the theater is a vital part of the economic community, employing people, but also dependent on the public for its livelihood. The theater manager is the key person who ensures that every aspect of the theater runs smoothly. As the key business person for the establishment, he is also usually an integral part of business and community organizations in the town. He also ensures that the theater shows what the public wants to see, which can be a difficult task.