This Time Around

We all wish we could change the past. For Mel that day has come. In junior high, Mel and Gabby (Sara Rue) were the biggest geeks. Of course, Mel had a crush on the most popular guy, Drew Hesler (Brian A. Green). When word spreads of Mel’s crush, he plays a cruel joke on her pretending to be interested, only to turn her down in front of the entire school. Eleven years later, our ugly ducklings are now swans and Mel is a PR executive. When Mel is assigned to handle the publicity for a new restaurant, she is shocked to discover that the owner is a handsome young entrepreneur named Drew Hesler.